Mumbai Dharavi Protests: Police File FIR Over Provocative Social Media Post Leading To Unlawful Gathering

Mumbai: The Dharavi Police announced on Saturday evening that the situation is under control after a massive protest broke out in response to the proposed demolition of mosques in the area. Approximately 5,000 people gathered outside the Dharavi police station, chanting slogans and pleading for authorities to halt the demolition.

The matter, currently under deliberation between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the mosque committee, escalated as police worked to manage the large crowd and prevent any untoward incidents, including the risk of a stampede.

The situation is now under control, with members of various communities, including local Hindus and Muslims, appealing for peace at the scene.

Officials confirmed the presence of nearly 5,000 protesters on Saturday, though investigations are underway to determine whether all participants were from the local Muslim community or if individuals from outside Dharavi joined the protest. According to the police, several provocative videos and social media posts had circulated, urging "Muslim brothers and sisters" to come together to demonstrate their strength and unity.

In response, the Dharavi Police registered an FIR later that evening under the Information Technology Act, against unknown individuals for disseminating these posts and for assembling the crowds unlawfully. The protest also resulted in the vandalism of two BMC vans parked near the mosque site. In the same FIR, police have included sections of ‘damaging public property’ for vandalising BMC vehicles.

Tejaswi Satpute, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, Mumbai, stated, "Crowds had gathered earlier in the morning along the 90 Feet Road and surrounding areas. After our request, everyone returned home. The situation is now normal and under control, and I urge people to continue maintaining law and order."

Addressing the issue of viral messages, Satpute added, "People should not trust viral messages or videos circulating on social media without proper verification. Often, after investigation, these messages are found to be fake and misleading. I encourage everyone to refrain from spreading rumors and help maintain peace in the city."

Traffic in the area was severely affected, with several BEST buses and vehicles stranded as the crowd occupied the main roads. Dharavi police, along with traffic police, used microphones and public announcement systems to request protesters to clear the way. Fortunately, the demonstrators complied, moving to the sides of the road and near the police station, allowing vehicles to pass through one lane.

Despite the scale of the protest, authorities confirmed that no major incidents occurred, and the situation remains closely monitored.