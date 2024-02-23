Mumbai: Dharavi Police Nabs 5-Year-Old Girl's Kidnapper In 12 Hours

Dharavi Police has arrested the accused who kidnapped a 5 year old girl within 12 hours. Police have registered a case against the accused under Kidnapping and POCSO Act.

Details of case

According to the information received from the police, the complainant is 38 years old and runs a zari business. In the complaint given to the police, he told that his 5 year old daughter was lured away by someone from near the Heritage Ground on 90 Feet Road, Dharavi.

Raja Birkar, senior police inspector of Dharavi police station, gave instructions to register an FIR in this case and formed a separate team for investigation. When the police checked the CCTV footage of that area, the girl saw an unknown person going towards the Sion station.

Raja Bidkar told that after seeing the accused going to the railway station, all the railway police and Thane police were informed about this. Meanwhile, the girl was found in the limits of Kalyan Taluka police station. The girl was rescued by the police but the accused had absconded.

Police nabs accused

Dharavi Police took the photo of the person seen in CCTV and interrogated about 300 people and found out that the accused works in a factory in Govandi. Police arrested the accused Rajab Mohammad Shabir Sah (32) from there. Sah is a resident of Sitamarhi district of Bihar state.