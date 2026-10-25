Mumbai: Dharavi Man Booked For Filing 24 Electoral Roll Objections In One Day, Exceeding EC Limit

The case concerns alleged violations of Election Commission guidelines during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the Dharavi Assembly constituency | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: A man has been booked at Dharavi police station for allegedly violating Election Commission guidelines by filing 24 objections to the draft electoral roll in a single day, exceeding the prescribed daily limit of 10 applications.

According to a BMC press release, a case has been registered against Giridhari Swaminath Jaiswal, a Dharavi resident, under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, for allegedly submitting Form 7 applications containing false or incorrect information.

Election Commission Caps Daily Applications

Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls, the Election Commission has capped the submission of Form 7 applications at 10 per day. The draft electoral rolls were published on August 31, with the claims and objections window open until October 26, 2026.

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According to election authorities, Jaiswal, a resident of Gangadharlal Chawl on 90 Feet Road in Dharavi East, allegedly submitted 24 applications in the 178-Dharavi Assembly constituency on the same day, violating the prescribed limit. A complaint was subsequently lodged with Dharavi police under Section 31 of the Act.

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