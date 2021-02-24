Mumbai: Dharavi Covid cases rise to double digits after 37 days

After almost 37 days, Mumbai's slum belt, Dharavi reported cases in double digit on Wednesday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, Dharavi reported 10 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Dharavi reported cases in double digit for the last time on January 17, however, following which Dharavi had continued to report cases in single digits.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner and incharge of G North ward which covers the Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar areas stated, the spike in slum areas is not very massive and civic officials have already adopted precautionary measures.

"Most of the cases are being reported from residential buildings and high rises and amid the increase in number of cases we have also ramped up the daily tests," Dighavkar told FPJ.

"Since last one month Dharavi recorded cases in single digits on most days and on February 2, Dharavi had reported zero cases," Dighavkar added.

After the cases in the city started to surge, the areas Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar also recorded a spike in cases. Between February 16 and 24, G-North has recorded 221 cases and presently there are 352 active cases in this ward.

The growth rate in G north is 0.16 per cent and the doubling period stands at 422 days.