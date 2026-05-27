Mumbai Devotees Mark Guru Peyarchi With Special Rituals As Lord Jupiter Transits Into Cancer

Devotees offer prayers and participate in special homams and abhishekams at Mumbai temples to mark the auspicious Guru Peyarchi transit | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: Devotees across the city gathered in large numbers on Tuesday at South Indian temples to witness Guru Peyarchi, the auspicious transit of Lord Jupiter in Vedic astrology.

Regarded as the planet of wisdom, prosperity and dharma, Jupiter transitioned from Gemini (Mithuna Rasi) into Cancer (Kataka Rasi), marking one of the most significant planetary movements of the year.

Special rituals held across temples

Because of Jupiter's enormous and benevolent period of influence, several prominent temples across Mumbai hosted special religious ceremonies to invoke the deity's blessings. In Matunga, both the South Indian Bhajana Samaj and Sri Sankara Mattham led the spiritual observances.

Priests conducted elaborate homams (sacred fire rituals) and traditional abhishekams for Lord Guru, who is also worshipped as Dakshinamurthy.

The deity was ceremonially bathed in auspicious offerings, including milk, dahi (yoghurt), sandalwood paste and honey. Following the rituals, the idol was beautifully adorned with fresh flowers and garments.

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Devotees seek blessings during astrological transition

Astrologers note that this rare transition brings a powerful shift in cosmic energies. Hundreds of faithful participants attended the rituals throughout the day, offering prayers for peace, intellect and collective well-being during this new astrological phase.

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