Kanchi Sankaracharya to Preside Over Historic Kumbhabhishekam Ceremonies In Mumbai Temples |

Mumbai: Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati, the Sankaracharya of Kanchi, will visit Mumbai from April 2 for a ten-day religious tour, during which he will preside over two major Kumbhabhishekam ceremonies in Matunga.

The first ceremony will take place at Sri Sankara Mattham on April 6, followed by another at the historic Sri Marubai Gavdevi Temple on April 9. Kumbhabhishekam, also known as Samprokshanam, is a significant Hindu temple consecration ritual traditionally conducted once every 12 years to spiritually revitalise the temple and its deities.

Founded in 1939, Sri Sankara Mattham will host its fifth Ashtabandhana Jeernodhara Maha Kumbhabhishekam. Rituals will commence on April 2 with Ganapathy and Navagraha homams, alongside Yagasala poojas, culminating in the Maha Vimana Kumbhabhishekam at 9 a.m. on April 6.

The ceremony will be led by the Kanchi Seer, with simultaneous abhishekams performed for all deities. The Mattham continues to serve as a centre for the propagation of Advaita Vedanta and Sanatana Dharma in Mumbai.

The second event at the 300-year-old Marubai Gavdevi Temple will mark its third Maha Kumbhabhishekam. Preparatory rituals will begin on April 3, featuring Vedic yagnas and rites conducted by scholars. On April 9, the Sankaracharya will perform the consecration from atop the temple, pouring sanctified water over the kalash, symbolising the infusion of divine energy.

During his visit, the Kanchi Seer is also scheduled to visit several religious and cultural institutions across the city, including temples and community organisations in Kalina, Chembur, Nerul, and Mulund.

Meanwhile, civic authorities have undertaken road relaying and infrastructure preparations outside Sri Sankara Mattham ahead of the ceremony.

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