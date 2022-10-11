Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis bats for population control by force and implementation of uniform civil code

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Days after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said population needs to be controlled in the country and in the state by force and there is an urgent need for a uniform civil code in the country with the concept of one country, one society, one law. Fadnavis, who was speaking at the interactive session, organised by the Mumbai-based media organisation. Fadnavis however, said it was his personal opinion.

‘’In order to bring the population under control in the country and the state, it will have to be forced and the uniform civil code with the concept of 'one country, one society, one law' will have to be implemented,’’ said Fadnavis who is a blue eyed boy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For population control in the country and in the state, we need to force it. We need a law for that. We have to bring a law for population control. We cannot now control the population by force as done in China. But in India too, we have to take this kind of decision in our own way,’’ said Fadnavis.

On the issue of population control, Fadnavis said that the Uniform Civil Code is among the guiding principles of the Indian Constitution. ‘’It is the responsibility of every state. Such a law is in Goa, now it will come in Uttarakhand. Gradually the law will be implemented in other parts of the country. But rumours are spread when it comes to uniform civil code. Due to this, a misunderstanding is being spread that someone will get reservation and someone will be controlled. But nothing like that will happen. It is a common civil code of 'one country, one society, one law' type. So it is necessary,’’ he opined.