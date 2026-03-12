Mumbai Developers Accused In Massive ₹121 Crore MHADA Fraud, EOW Launches Probe | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a cheating case following a complaint by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) alleging a fraud of over ₹121 crore by multiple developers.

According to the complaint filed by Mohan Raosaheb Bobde, Deputy Chief Officer (Transit Tenements), Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board of MHADA, the accused developers allegedly failed to pay rent for transit tenements allotted to them on a rental basis over several years.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at Kherwadi Police Station under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused named in the FIR include 9M Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Nakhwa and Jasol Developers LLP, Pradeep Gora Gandhi, J K Builders, Alhamd Developers, Vardhman Developers, Uditi Premises Pvt Ltd, Sanghvi Premises Pvt Ltd, R R Builders, Hare Krishna Builders and Developers, along with other unidentified persons.

Police said that between 1996 and 2021, MHADA had allotted transit tenements to the developers through lease agreements, no-objection certificates and other official documentation. The developers initially paid rent for some period to gain MHADA’s trust but later allegedly violated the terms and conditions of the agreements by failing to pay rent for the transit tenements.

As a result, MHADA suffered a loss of ₹121,00,53,105, which the complainant has termed as cheating. The offence pertains to MHADA’s office at Grihanirman Bhavan, Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). No arrests have been made so far and further investigation is being carried out by EOW officer Atul Nikam.

