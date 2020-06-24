Mumbai developer sets up 600-bed COVID care centre at Mahalaxmi racecourse

A Mumbai based developer and the founder of Shree Naman Group, Jayesh Shah along with his team and family members has set up the 600 beds COVID care centre at Mahalaxmi race course. Shah told the Free Press Journal that through his company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity they have set up this centre in a bid to help government in tackling coronavirus situation.

"Everyone is doing their bit in this crucial time by donating money or giving their time. There are several ways through which people are reaching out and helping each other. This makeshift COVID care centre will help in providing timely treatment as Mumbai has become a coronavirus hotspot and several COVID-19 positive patients are being identified. This centre will help to isolate these positive patients. Moreover, many a times the oxygen level in COVID-19 positive patients drop, therefore the centre is well equipped with oxygen pipeline connections." Shah said.

According to Naman group, the plan for this dedicated COVID care centre at Mahalaxmi racecourse site that has a large enclosure with 400 beds at the parking lot and 200 beds at the member’s enclosure area. Apart from having oxygenated beds the centre is equipped with contactless testing facility and X-ray testing facility, separate donning and doffing areas to maintain correct PPE protocol, CCTV cameras, separate areas for toilet and taking shower.

Besides this, considering the Mumbai's usual floodline of the areas the floor of the race course COVID care centre has been kept on a certain height to prevent water logging due to rains. Also the flooring is impervious and the roofs have slope to drain off water. The Enclosure is made up of steel fabrication with high grade tensile fabric cover and is weather protected.

Shah informed that he has handed over the facility to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for further operations however, due to lack of utilities like power connection the centre has no patients as of now. The centre was made ready in just 10 to 15 days time period, he informed.