Mumbai: Developer Niraj Kakkad Accused Of Cheating In Bandra Clinic Rent Deal, FIR Filed By Father-Son Duo

Developer Niraj Kakkad accused of cheating in Bandra clinic rent deal; FIR registered

Mumbai: The Bandra police have registered an FIR against developer Niraj Kakkad for alleged cheating. According to the complaint filed by Parmeshwar Mate, 67, and his son Swapnil Mate, a sports physiotherapist, had paid Kakkad an advance of Rs.10 lakh for a clinic space (flat) in Bandra West.

However, Kakkad later refused to lease the flat and returned only Rs.2 lakh. The police registered the FIR under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code. Mate claims Kakkad has deceived multiple people in similar schemes, with a few cases previously filed against him. Meanwhile, Swapnil Mate, who recently served as a physiotherapist for the Indian shooting contingent at the Paris Olympics.

As per the FIR, Parmeshwar Mate, a resident of Kalyan East, stated that he and his son Swapnil were searching for a clinic space in Bandra West at the end of 2023. They found a property available for rent in Kakkad Niwas on 29th Road, Bandra West, owned by developer Niraj Kakkad. Kakkad office is also in Bandra West. After inspecting the location, Swapnil decided to rent the flat.

They agreed on a deal with a Rs.10 lakh deposit and a monthly rent of Rs.1.25 lakh. Swapnil transferred Rs.10 lakh as deposit to Kakkad’s account, and Kakkad issued a receipt confirming the deposit. Swapnil then started furniture work, storing items in the flat with Kakkad’s knowledge. However, Kakkad retained the key and provided to the building’s watchman.

The following day, Swapnil found another tenant occupying the flat, which Kakkad had leased to someone else. When confronted, Kakkad argued with the father-son duo and refused to lease the flat. Upon requesting a refund, Kakkad promised to return the full deposit within two days.

After 15 days, he only refunded Rs. 2 lakh to Swapnil’s account, withholding the remaining Rs.8 lakh despite repeated assurances. For more than a year, Kakkad assured to return the remaining Rs.8 lakh but did not return it to Mate.

Parmeshwar Mate mentioned in the complaint that they later learned of similar complaints from other individuals, claiming Kakkad has promised flats for sale or rent, only to deceive them.