Mumbai: Developer Booked Over Alleged Irregularities In Mulund SRA Redevelopment Project

Navghar Police registered an FIR against a developer over alleged irregularities in the Mulund SRA redevelopment project | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 22: The Navghar Police have registered an FIR against Vijay Panchal, Director of M/s Yashraj Corporation, and others over alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of Shivchandra SRA Co-operative Housing Society at Gavanpada, Mulund (East).

Alleged Project Irregularities

According to the FIR, the developer allegedly allotted flats and allowed occupants to reside in the rehabilitation and sale buildings without obtaining the mandatory Occupancy Certificate (OC), lift completion certificate and other statutory approvals.

The developer also allegedly failed to hand over nine Project Affected Persons (PAP) tenements to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), as required under the scheme.

The complaint was lodged by Sachin Narayan Gaikwad, Deputy Engineer with the SRA's Engineering Department. The project, spread over a 728.28 sq m plot, comprises a rehabilitation building, Wing A, and a sale building, Wing B, both of which have been completed. The scheme was designed by architect Sachin Gaikwad of M/s Design Crest, while M/s Yashraj Corporation was the developer.

SRA Issued Notices

The FIR states that the SRA found residents occupying the buildings without an OC. After the developer allegedly failed to hand over the nine PAP tenements, the SRA issued notices on April 1 and May 4, respectively. The notices were acknowledged by the developer.

Also Watch:

The accused have also been booked for criminal breach of trust and cheating the SRA and eligible slum dwellers by allegedly withholding and unauthorisedly allotting the PAP flats.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/