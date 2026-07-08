Kurla High-Rise Mishap: Mumbai Police Book Developer & Contractor After Concrete Debris Damages 19 Vehicles | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the developer, contractor and site supervisor in connection with a recent incident in which concrete parapet blocks fell from an underconstruction high-rise, damaging 19 vehicles, including a BMW. No injuries were reported.

The mishap occurred at the Ruparel Crest building on S G Barve Road, Kurla East, on July 5, when concrete parapet blocks from the 18th floor crashed onto the tower puzzle parking facility of the adjacent residential society.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Advocate Amreen Abdulla Sharif, 38, resides with her family at Midas Bhumi Harmony Suryodaya CHS in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East. The society has an eight-storey tower puzzle parking facility that accommodates around 75 vehicles, and her car was parked on the first level.

As per the FIR, at around 10.25 am on July 5, concrete blocks from the terrace parapet wall of the under-construction building fell onto the roof of the society's tower puzzle parking structure. The impact caused the parking roof to collapse, with heavy concrete debris falling onto several parked cars, motorcycles, electric bicycles and bicycles, causing extensive damage to 19 vehicles

After receiving information about the accident, officers from Nehru Nagar police station reached the spot. The accused have been booked for allegedly failing to take adequate safety measures, thereby endangering public safety and causing damage to vehicles parked within the society premises.