Mumbai: Devastating fire in Malad's Appa Pada slum raises safety concerns, prompt action by fire officials averts disaster; 5 stray dogs lose lives

Mumbai: A devastating fire erupted in a chawl located in the Appa Pada slum cluster of Malad (East) in the late hours of Tuesday. Fortunately, fire officials, who happened to be returning from another emergency call, swiftly noticed the blaze and rushed to the scene. Thanks to their prompt action, the fire was brought under control in a timely manner, preventing a potential catastrophe, stated a fire official. Although no human casualties were reported, sadly, five stray dogs lost their lives in the incident. This unfortunate incident marks the fourth fire outbreak in the past five months, raising concerns over the safety of the area.

On the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday, at approximately 2:30 am, a fire broke out in Subhedar Chawl, located in Appa Pada, Kurar village, Malad East. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. However, the fire caused extensive damage, resulting in the charring of approximately 4-5 houses.

"We were returning from a previous fire call when we received an alert about the incident. Without wasting any time, we rushed to the location and commenced extinguishing the fire. Despite the late hour, we were able to quickly bring the situation under control within an hour. Unfortunately, we discovered that some stray dogs were trapped and unable to escape from one of the affected areas. Thankfully, there were no human casualties or injuries caused by the fire. The preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit was the primary cause, but further examination is necessary to determine the exact trigger," explained a fire official.

However, it is concerning to note that the area has witnessed three significant fires this year alone. The first occurred in January, followed by another in February, and a third in March. Tragically, the fire on February 13 resulted in the loss of a 12-year-old boy's life in Jamrishi Nagar. Furthermore, the fire that broke out on March 13 claimed yet another life and engulfed 2,000 huts in its destructive path.

In response to the repeated incidents of fires in Appa Pada, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recommended the establishment of a mini-fire station in the area. A civic official has confirmed that the proposal is currently underway, and construction of the mini-fire station is expected to be completed within a month.