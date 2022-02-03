Mumbai: Despite roping in central probe agencies, won’t bow down, say Raut & Malik

The political fight between the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and BJP is intensified in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said even though BJP led Central government deploys central probe agencies like ED, CBI, NIA, they will not get scared.

‘’First lured, offered. Then intimidated, threatened. Despite that, we did not bow down. The family was threatened. We said - leave, ignore them, let them go. So now put the central agency behind us till 2024. But we will not bow down,’’ said Raut, putting up a brave front.

On the other hand, NCP Minister Nawab Malik, who recently hogged the headlines for firing salvos against the Narcotics Control Bureau, slammed the BJP led government at the Centre for the alleged misuse of central probe agencies including ED, CBI and NIA to suppress the opposition’s voice. ‘’Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2019, ED had served notice to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. In Tamil Nadu, the central probe agency has conducted raids in the DMC leaders’ homes while similar action is being taken in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. BJP is hatching plots to bring the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in trouble by taking actions against the former home minister Anil Deshmukh and also against the close associates of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut,’’ he noted.

However, Malik said the BJP led government’s move to rope in central probe agencies against opposition won’t continue for a long.

The statements by Raut and Malik came days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Raut’s close associate and firm director in Mumbai Chawl redevelopment Pravin Raut. In addition, both Raut and Malik targeted the BJP led Centre hours after Shiv Sena MP’s daughters came under ED’s scanner in connection with its probe in the Rs 1034 crore floor space index scam.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:01 PM IST