Mumbai: Despite pandemic, SEEPZ-SEZ makes record exports of Rs 1.50 lakh crore, draws Rs 80,000 crore investments | Photo: Pexels

The Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone-Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ-SEZ, despite the coronavirus pandemic, has achieved record exports exceeding Rs 1.50 lakh crores, investment of more than Rs 80,000 crores and employment generation for 5,60,000 people in 2021-22. Total Exports of the Entire Zone with 694 units during FY 2021-22 stood at Rs 1,54,328 crore. This was disclosed by the SEEPZ Development Commissioner Shyam Jagannathan on Saturday during its year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Jagannathan shared his vision for SEEPZ-SEZ 2.0, which involves a major overhaul of the cluster. He gave details about the Rs 200-cr redevelopment plan to refurbish and rejuvenate SEEPZ-SEZ.

‘’It includes the establishment of a mega Common Facility Centre (CFC), the first of its kind in the country, which will provide cutting-edge technology as well as hi-tech machinery for manufacturing and other allied processes in gems and jewellery. The mega CFC will empower small manufacturers, train and upskill them as well as help them scale up their quality of production. It’s an Rs 80-crore project, which is targeted for completion by May 1, 2023. The other plans include two new SDF (Standard Design Factory) buildings, where members of the oldest SDF buildings – 1 & 2 - will be shifted. The complete makeover of the existing Government building at SEEPZ and positioning it as SEEPZ 2.0- all of these will be accomplished by May 1, 2023,’’ said Jagannathan.

At present, 37 operational SEZs across the State of Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu come under the jurisdiction of the Zonal Development Commissioner, SEEPZ-SEZ, hosting Make in India companies like Serum Institute of India. Part manufacturers of the ventilators that helped save lives during the pandemic as well as PCBs for ISRO Chandrayan Mission also have their units in the Zone.