 Mumbai: Despite Covid surge, hospitalisations remain low in city
Most cases are incidental hospitalisation as senior citizens with comorbidities require oxygen beds, say health officials

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Despite Covid surge, hospitalisations remain low in city | representative pic

Mumbai: Despite Covid cases surging across the city, only 0.91% of the 3,269 patients required hospitalisation from April 1 to 16 compared to 3.27% of 1,711 patients who tested positive during the same period in March. However, 70% patients required oxygen beds in April, while the same figure stood at 50% in March. 

A senior health official said there has been a steep rise in Covid cases since mid-February and most of the cases are incidental hospitalisation as senior citizens have comorbidities due to which they require oxygen beds.

Number of hospitalisations very less this time

Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, Officer on Special Duty, SevenHills Hospital said the number of hospitalisations is very less this time as compared to the last three waves. Only people with comorbidities are requiring admission, while others are asymptomatic due to which they are in home isolation. “As per the Covid protocol, most of the Covid patients admitted to private or civic-run hospitals have been transferred to SevenHills. There will be a minimal rise in cases, but hospitalisation will not increase as 97% patients are asymptomatic,” he said.

A senior official from the civic health department said that the hospitalisation numbers are not worrisome as compared to the spurt in cases. “We need to be vigilant and monitor cases for the next two weeks as there will be a surge in daily cases. However, the good part is that most of them are asymptomatic and do not require hospitalisation,” he underlined.

1% positive cases being hospitalised in Mumbai

The official further said that only 1% of the positive cases are being hospitalised in Mumbai. It shows that the severity is low and therefore it is not a major cause of concern. “But we need to be extra careful and watch the situation closely to come to any conclusion,” he added.

Dr Pradip Awate, former State Surveillance Officer, said the asymptomatic pattern of Covid infection continues to be dominant in the city till now. This pattern of rise and fall in cases is usually observed when any disease slowly progresses towards the endemic stage. “It is but natural that there could be a likely spike in case as vaccine immunity and natural immunity wane a bit. What is important is that there is no new variant and currently what is being seen are sub-lineages of the virus,” he said, adding senior citizens should take due care and adhere to masking.

No. of cases detected between April 1 and April 16 

3,269

0.91% of them hospitalised

No. of cases detected between March 1 and March 16 

1,711

3.27% of them hospitalised

70% patients required oxygen beds in April

Same figure stood at 50% in March

