Mumbai Desilting Row: BMC Orders Probe After MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Flags Alleged Scam In Borivali

BMC initiates probe into alleged desilting scam in Borivali after MLA raises concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, April 10: Desilting work has begun across Mumbai, but alongside it, a pattern of alleged corruption is rapidly surfacing. In Borivali West, a shocking malpractice has come to light during the cleaning of a major nullah—debris such as stones is allegedly being dumped into the drain at night, only to be falsely shown as “removed silt” the next morning to inflate weight and siphon off public funds.

This alleged scam was exposed by BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, triggering immediate concern within the BMC. Taking note of the seriousness, civic authorities have ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Allegations of manipulation in desilting work

Upadhyay has flagged serious alleged irregularities in desilting work on a major nullah at Gorai Road, near P.L. Deshpande Garden, opposite Link View Hotel. The matter was brought to light through a video uploaded on social media, raising sharp questions over the transparency and execution of desilting operations.

He alleged that debris is being dumped into the nullah at night and then falsely presented as “removed silt” the following day, inflating quantities and resulting in a blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money. He termed the alleged practice a serious breach of public trust and accountability.

Demand for action and inquiry ordered

Upadhyay has escalated the issue to R/Central Ward's Assistant Commissioner Prafull Tambe, demanding strict action, including the filing of a criminal case against the concerned contractor.

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, "I have instructed the Deputy Municipal Commissioner to investigate the matter."

Past irregularities and preventive measures

Earlier too, the BMC has observed repeated malpractice in desilting work, where contractors allegedly dump construction debris as “silt,” weigh it falsely, and claim payments.

In several cases, such activity has been detected at off-site locations, raising serious concerns over monitoring and transparency. To prevent this, the civic body will be using geo-fencing around nullah sites and designated dumping zones, ensuring that all desilting and disposal activities happen strictly within monitored boundaries.

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The BMC is also continuing its use of AI-based monitoring for the second year. Last year, the system led to penalties of Rs 15 crore and the blacklisting of two contractors involved in dumping debris disguised as silt.

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