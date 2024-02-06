Mumbai: Derogatory Comments Against PM Modi Scribbled On Ambernath-CSMT Fast Local Forces Its Cancellation Midway

Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil

An Ambernath-CSMT fast local train was cancelled at Dadar station on Tuesday afternoon for a most unexpected reason — graffiti scribbled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the train. However, Central Railway authorities claimed that the cancellation was due to "technical reasons." They did not elaborate. Hundreds of commuters were inconvenienced as a result.

The local train left Ambernath at its scheduled time of 2:45 pm and was supposed to reach CSMT at around 4:09 pm. However, midway, it was cancelled at Dadar at around 3:50 pm.

According to sources, the graffiti contained highly derogatory words against Modi, written with a black sketch pen. Apparently, someone alerted the railways, which promptly swung into action, and in a knee-jerk reaction, canceled the train at Dadar, much to the chagrin of commuters.

The train was then taken to the car shed at Kalwa for thorough cleaning, but not before people took photos of the graffiti. Most of the trains are in dirty condition, but rarely are they cleaned.