 Mumbai: Derogatory Comments Against PM Modi Scribbled On Ambernath-CSMT Fast Local Forces Its Cancellation Midway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Derogatory Comments Against PM Modi Scribbled On Ambernath-CSMT Fast Local Forces Its Cancellation Midway

Mumbai: Derogatory Comments Against PM Modi Scribbled On Ambernath-CSMT Fast Local Forces Its Cancellation Midway

Central Railway authorities claimed that the cancellation was due to "technical reasons."

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil

An Ambernath-CSMT fast local train was cancelled at Dadar station on Tuesday afternoon for a most unexpected reason — graffiti scribbled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the train. However, Central Railway authorities claimed that the cancellation was due to "technical reasons." They did not elaborate. Hundreds of commuters were inconvenienced as a result.

Read Also
Mumbai: MLC Satyajeet Tambe Urges Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav For Integrated Transport...
article-image

The local train left Ambernath at its scheduled time of 2:45 pm and was supposed to reach CSMT at around 4:09 pm. However, midway, it was cancelled at Dadar at around 3:50 pm.

According to sources, the graffiti contained highly derogatory words against Modi, written with a black sketch pen. Apparently, someone alerted the railways, which promptly swung into action, and in a knee-jerk reaction, canceled the train at Dadar, much to the chagrin of commuters.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Woman's Dead Body Found At GTB Nagar Station, Unidentified Corpses Found At Dadar...
article-image

The train was then taken to the car shed at Kalwa for thorough cleaning, but not before people took photos of the graffiti. Most of the trains are in dirty condition, but rarely are they cleaned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Tailor Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison By POCSO Court For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy In...

Mumbai: Tailor Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison By POCSO Court For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy In...

Mumbai: MahaRERA Issues Draft Guidelines For Residential Projects Meant For Senior Citizens

Mumbai: MahaRERA Issues Draft Guidelines For Residential Projects Meant For Senior Citizens

Ayodhya Mosque Foundation's First Brick Arrives In Mumbai From Mecca; Set For Grand Procession &...

Ayodhya Mosque Foundation's First Brick Arrives In Mumbai From Mecca; Set For Grand Procession &...

Mumbai: Derogatory Comments Against PM Modi Scribbled On Ambernath-CSMT Fast Local Forces Its...

Mumbai: Derogatory Comments Against PM Modi Scribbled On Ambernath-CSMT Fast Local Forces Its...

Mumbai: MahaRERA Grants Extensions To Housing Projects By Rustomjee Crown, Rustomjee Summit & Raunak...

Mumbai: MahaRERA Grants Extensions To Housing Projects By Rustomjee Crown, Rustomjee Summit & Raunak...