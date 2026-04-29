Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi Demands Arrest Of Accused After Nurse Assaulted At KEM Hospital |

Mumbai: In the wake of the assault on a nurse at KEM Hospital in Parel, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi on Wednesday demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and assured strict legal action. He visited the hospital to meet the injured nurse and review the situation, while also highlighting the urgent need to fill vacant posts across municipal hospitals to strengthen healthcare services.

Attack followed patient's death on April 28

The incident occurred on April 28 in Ward 41 on the 9th floor of the MSB building, after a 19-year-old patient awaiting a liver transplant died. Following the death, angry family members allegedly created a ruckus inside the hospital. A nurse and security personnel were reportedly attacked during the chaos.

According to hospital staff, the nurse, allegedly assaulted by four individuals, is currently undergoing treatment. During his visit, Ghadi interacted with hospital authorities, including Dean Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, as well as doctors and staff, to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Nurse attacked by four individuals

Condemning the attack, the Deputy Mayor said the matter would be taken up with the Mayor and the Health Committee to enhance safety measures for healthcare workers. He also proposed establishing dedicated grievance redressal systems in hospitals to better address complaints from patients and their relatives.

Ghadi further stated that he would soon meet Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to discuss key challenges in the healthcare sector. Plans are also underway for visits to other city hospitals to assess infrastructure and services.

He stressed the need for immediate improvements in hospital cleanliness, availability of medicines, and overall management, emphasizing that patient care and staff safety must remain top priorities.

Meanwhile, KEM MARD has also condemned the attack and demanded adequate security personnel, especially in high-risk areas.

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