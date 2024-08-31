 Mumbai: Deonar Abattoir To Close For One Day On September 4 For Paryushan Parva Following Bombay HC Directive
Following directives from the Bombay High Court, civic authorities have announced a one-day closure of slaughter activities for Paryushan Parva on September 4 this year. As a result, the Deonar abattoir will be closed for the day in observance of the festival.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 03:07 AM IST
article-image
Deonar Abattoir to Close for One Day on September 4 in Observance of Paryushan Parva. | Representative Photo

On Thursday HC directed the municipal corporations in the state to consider and decide on representations made by an organisation seeking a temporary ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat during the Paryushan Parv, a prominent Jain festival from August 31 to September 7.

On Thursday HC directed the municipal corporations in the state to consider and decide on representations made by an organisation seeking a temporary ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat during the Paryushan Parv, a prominent Jain festival from August 31 to September 7.

In response, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced closure of Deonar abattoir for a day during the festival. He also stated that the department will evaluate the closure dates annually to ensure that the total number of closure days does not exceed 15 days per year.

