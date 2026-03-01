Mumbai: Demolition Of Dilapidated Meena Hotel In Juhu Triggers Safety Concerns, Sparks Traffic Chaos

Demolition Of Dilapidated Meena Hotel In Juhu Raises Safety; Traffic Concerns | X

Mumbai: The demolition of the reportedly dilapidated and disputed Meena Hotel building on Juhu Road has sparked safety concerns after a video shared by a user on X highlighted alleged lapses during the exercise, including a partial road closure and the apparent absence of visible dust-control measures.

Meena Hotel, Juhu Road



Dilapidated & Disputed Building



Being demolished by Govt authorities



By blocking off one entire side of Juhu Road

And without any dust nets



Let us hope Mumbai’s Builders don't learn such practices from Mumbai’s Govt pic.twitter.com/Tcchku8QBa — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) March 1, 2026

In the post, the user claimed that one entire side of Juhu Road had been blocked off to facilitate the demolition being carried out by government authorities. The user further alleged that no dust nets or protective coverings had been installed at the site, questioning whether due procedure was being followed.

Visuals accompanying the post show the structure being manually brought down, with debris scattered across the ground. Notably, cars can be seen passing very close to the demolition area, navigating through the narrowed carriageway. Several worker are also visible gathered around the site, even as rubble lies exposed on the road surface.

The apparent lack of dust barriers or enclosed netting has raised concerns about pedestrian and commuter safety, especially in a busy stretch like Juhu Road, which witnesses steady vehicular movement throughout the day. With vehicles moving in close proximity to falling debris and onlookers standing nearby, residents have questioned whether adequate precautionary steps were taken to prevent accidents.

One user said, ‘I thought some new update from Iran who needs America Israel when you have BMC that does the same job or even better,’ which showcases how badly the demolition has been done.

Another said, 'I got stuck for 1 hour traffic because of this. Don’t forget the poor planning besides the insane amount of dust being spread everywhere. Instead of doing this at 6am when traffic is light they chose to do it at 11am' showcasing the chaos the scene caused.

There was no immediate official clarification from the concerned department regarding the road closure or the safety arrangements at the demolition site at the time of going to press.

