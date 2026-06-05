Mumbai: Demolition Drive Begins for Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project; 234 Structures in Bhandup's Amar Nagar Razed | mybmc

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday commenced a major demolition drive to remove structures affected by the ongoing Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, a key infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity between Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs.

According to a post by mybmc, the demolition action was launched on the morning of June 5 through the Municipal Corporation's T Ward Office. The drive is being carried out to clear land required for the execution of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project, which is expected to significantly ease travel between the city's eastern and western corridors.

As part of the operation, civic authorities have initiated the removal of 234 unauthorised residential and commercial structures located in Amar Nagar, Khandipada. The structures fall within the area required for the road project and are being demolished under the encroachment removal programme being undertaken by the civic body.

According to civic officials, the action is being conducted under the supervision of Assistant Municipal Commissioner Yogita Kolhe. A large team comprising engineers and officials from the Municipal Corporation has been deployed to oversee and execute the operation.

To facilitate the demolition process, nearly 100 municipal employees have been pressed into service. Heavy machinery, including poclain excavators, JCB machines and dumpers, has also been deployed at the site to ensure the smooth removal of the affected structures.

The civic administration stated that the demolition work forms part of the larger land-clearing process necessary for the timely implementation of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project. The operation was underway throughout the day with officials monitoring the proceedings on-site.

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road is one of Mumbai's significant infrastructure projects aimed at reducing travel time and improving east-west connectivity across the city. The removal of structures falling within the project alignment is being undertaken in phases as part of the project's execution.

Officials said the demolition of all 234 identified unauthorised residential and commercial constructions in Amar Nagar, Khandipada, is currently in progress with the assistance of civic staff and heavy equipment deployed at the location.

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