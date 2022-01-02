Mumbai: Demand for cocktail therapy increases as COVID-19 cases rise, here's what experts say

Amid the surge of covid and omicron cases across the city, the demand for cocktail therapy has increased tremendously compared to the second wave. However, doctors said that they will bank on two medications, the new antiviral drug molnupiravir and the monoclonal antibody cocktail drug, to treat patients who are at risk of developing severe disease. Doctors said the number of patients qualifying for these medicines has increased over the past 10 days since the city began experiencing a surge.

The new guideline also included two new therapies/drugs — monoclonal antibody cocktail and Molnupiravir — for the asymptomatic but high-risk patients and symptomatic patients with certain comorbidities to prevent the disease from progressing towards severe infection.

Dr Balkrishna Adsul, dean, Seven Hills Hospital said “Since the cases have increased 20 patients of Omicron have been administered with cocktail therapy and it has proved to be boon as all have shown improvement in 48 hours and are in stable condition.”

Dr J Gogtay, Global Chief medical officer, Cipla said the cocktail therapy is given to two groups of patients: one is who are diagnosed with Covid and have mild symptoms but are at risk of severe disease and another is household contact where a person in home is infected and can spread infections to their house members at risk of severe disease which is called post-exposure prophylaxis. The activity of monoclonal antibodies is diminished against the omicron variant.

“Currently both delta and omicron variants are circulating with delta still the dominant variant in India. The demand for monoclonal antibodies has increased with many physicians reporting an improvement in patients ' symptoms in 48 hours,” he said.

The monoclonal antibody cocktail drug is a combination of two or more monoclonal antibodies. In November 2020, the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization to REGEN-COV, which contains two monoclonal antibodies— basiliximab and imdevimab. It received emergency use authorization in India in May 2021. REGEN-COV is available in India through a tie-up between Roche India and Cipla. While REGEN-COV is widely in use, India’s drug regulator has also approved American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s antibody-drug combination.

Early in December, a study by Frankfurt-based researchers found that the REGEN-COV’s cocktail failed to neutralise the Omicron variant in a laboratory setting. Eli Lilly has also announced that its cocktail has “reduced neutralisation activity” against Omicron.

While Seven Hills is administering the cocktail therapy free of cost, a pack of REGEN-COV costs 119,500 in the private sector. One pack can be used for two patients, thus the cost per patient comes to ₹59,750. The vials need to be stored at two degree Celsius to eight degree Celsius. Once opened, the vials should be stored at the same temperature and used within 48 hours.

Dr Smita Chavan, deputy dean at Seven hills hospital said the monoclonal antibody is given to patients depending on the severity of infection. So far 1,680 patients have received the REGEN-COV cocktail since May 2021, of which 220 received it in December. “It will not be right to say that cocktail therapy works on Omicron patients as there are no studies so far. We are following the ICMR treatment protocol due to which none of the patients who were administered the therapy in December has progressed to severe disease,” she said.

Infectious disease experts said that the selection of patients and timing is crucial for the antibody cocktail to work. “If we pick our patients carefully, and time the drug well, the results are very good. So far we have treated 100 patients with cocktail drugs,” said a doctor.

He further said that it’s ideal to start the therapy within 72 hours of symptoms. Patients who have already developed full-blown pneumonia or other complications may not benefit from the therapy, he said.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:34 PM IST