Mumbai: Delivery boy hangs self from a tree in Borivali

A 35-year-old delivery boy with a reputed food aggregator allegedly died by suicide after he hanged himself on a tree in Borivali (W).
Police said that the deceased, identified as Dhaval Atul Joshi, was a mentally disturbed person and had been procuring treatment for the last three years.
MHB Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report in the matter. They have not recovered a suicide note from the spot.
According to a senior police officer, Joshi's body was discovered by a resident, who immediately alerted police. Police said that Joshi, a local resident, had hanged himself near Surya Ground at LIC Road in Borivali (W). Popat Yele, senior inspector of MHB police station, said that Joshi had used a dupatta to hang himself.
"Prima facie it has come across that Joshi was under mental distress and was extremely emotional, for which he was undergoing treatment. We received a call at around 8.30am on Thursday, following which he was rushed to the civic run Shatabdi Hospital in Borivali (W)," Yele said.
A preliminary post mortem report has revealed the cause of death as death by hanging, and no foul play is suspected, said police.
Police recorded the family's statement and have not registered a complaint against anyone. There was no love affair gone wrong in this matter as well and Joshi allegedly took his life due to mental distress.
Yele added that they have scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area before the incident occurred and no foul play is suspected.