Mumbai: Delivery boy hangs self from a tree in Borivali

A 35-year-old delivery boy with a reputed food aggregator allegedly died by suicide after he hanged himself on a tree in Borivali (W).

Police said that the deceased, identified as Dhaval Atul Joshi, was a mentally disturbed person and had been procuring treatment for the last three years.

MHB Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report in the matter. They have not recovered a suicide note from the spot.



According to a senior police officer, Joshi's body was discovered by a resident, who immediately alerted police. Police said that Joshi, a local resident, had hanged himself near Surya Ground at LIC Road in Borivali (W). Popat Yele, senior inspector of MHB police station, said that Joshi had used a dupatta to hang himself.