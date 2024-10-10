 Mumbai: Delisle Road Bridge Footpath Construction Begins After Year Of Community Inconvenience
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Delisle Road Bridge Footpath Construction Begins After Year Of Community Inconvenience

Mumbai: Delisle Road Bridge Footpath Construction Begins After Year Of Community Inconvenience

Residents of Lower Parel and Currey Road have long been vocal about the absence of footpaths on the recently opened Delisle Road bridge, which has propelled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to finally initiate construction on pedestrian pathways.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Construction of footpaths begins on Delisle Road bridge following persistent community demands for pedestrian safety | File Photo

Mumbai: Residents of Lower Parel and Currey Road have long been vocal about the absence of footpaths on the recently opened Delisle Road bridge, which has propelled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to finally initiate construction on pedestrian pathways. The bridge, that was unveiled for vehicular traffic in November 2023, has seen community outcry for pedestrian safety.

Following persistent complaints from locals, Mumbai City's Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar given orders to the BMC to expedite the construction of footpaths. Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the previous structure had provided pedestrian access, which has now become a pressing issue.

"Even with the added walkway through temporary barricades, pedestrians are thrust into the heart of traffic when traversing the bridge," noted one concerned commuter, Aarohi Karode. She expressed her unease at walking in such hazardous conditions, opting instead for the less safe route across the bridge rather than face the chaos of a nearby signal-controlled intersection.

As of last Friday, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani approved plans to construct a footpath with a width of 1 to 1.5 meters. "Currently, we are coordinating with the traffic police to ensure smooth management during construction," a BMC official stated. "We aim to provide alternate routes for pedestrians while work is ongoing." They anticipate that visible progress will soon materialize within the next four to five days.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018 DRI Bust
ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018 DRI Bust
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani
Ratan Tata Passes Away In Mumbai: From Sundar Pichai To Anand Mahindra, Business Fraternity Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 'Titan'
Ratan Tata Passes Away In Mumbai: From Sundar Pichai To Anand Mahindra, Business Fraternity Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 'Titan'

Sankalp Dalvi, a local resident, voiced his frustration, remarking on the nine-month delay in starting the pedestrian infrastructure. “It’s crucial for the safety of many, especially schoolchildren, who previously relied heavily on the footpaths of the old bridge,” he lamented.

The BMC initially closed the bridge in July 2018, following a structural assessment from IIT-Bombay. The reconstruction was significantly hampered by the pandemic and material shortages. Full traffic access was restored in November 2023, but the lack of pedestrian sanctuaries remains a cause for concern among many, including the Mumbai Dabbawala Association. Their president, Subhash Talekar, highlighted how the absence of a footpath complicates daily operations for the dabbawalas, who serve as essential distributors in the area due to its proximity to numerous offices.

Thackeray had previously submitted a letter to the BMC chief and the general manager of Western Railway, stressing the pressing need for pedestrian pathways akin to those on the former structure. “A footpath is indispensable for safe crossings, allowing pedestrians direct access to markets and public transport without navigating hazardous traffic,” remarked an affected citizen.

Read Also
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Targets BMC Over Delisle Road Bridge Opening; Accuses It Of 'Satisfying...
article-image

Despite the assurances of the BMC, residents remain unimpressed as they grapple with dangerous commuting conditions and lament the losing of essential infrastructure that the previous bridge provided.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018...

ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Legendary Industrialist To Be Cremated With Full State Honours, Announces...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Legendary Industrialist To Be Cremated With Full State Honours, Announces...

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court

Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani

Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Claims Decision To Join Mahayuti Govt Made With...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Claims Decision To Join Mahayuti Govt Made With...