Mumbai: Delisle Road Bridge Footpath Construction Begins After Year Of Community Inconvenience

Construction of footpaths begins on Delisle Road bridge following persistent community demands for pedestrian safety | File Photo

Mumbai: Residents of Lower Parel and Currey Road have long been vocal about the absence of footpaths on the recently opened Delisle Road bridge, which has propelled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to finally initiate construction on pedestrian pathways. The bridge, that was unveiled for vehicular traffic in November 2023, has seen community outcry for pedestrian safety.

Following persistent complaints from locals, Mumbai City's Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar given orders to the BMC to expedite the construction of footpaths. Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the previous structure had provided pedestrian access, which has now become a pressing issue.

"Even with the added walkway through temporary barricades, pedestrians are thrust into the heart of traffic when traversing the bridge," noted one concerned commuter, Aarohi Karode. She expressed her unease at walking in such hazardous conditions, opting instead for the less safe route across the bridge rather than face the chaos of a nearby signal-controlled intersection.

As of last Friday, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani approved plans to construct a footpath with a width of 1 to 1.5 meters. "Currently, we are coordinating with the traffic police to ensure smooth management during construction," a BMC official stated. "We aim to provide alternate routes for pedestrians while work is ongoing." They anticipate that visible progress will soon materialize within the next four to five days.

Sankalp Dalvi, a local resident, voiced his frustration, remarking on the nine-month delay in starting the pedestrian infrastructure. “It’s crucial for the safety of many, especially schoolchildren, who previously relied heavily on the footpaths of the old bridge,” he lamented.

The BMC initially closed the bridge in July 2018, following a structural assessment from IIT-Bombay. The reconstruction was significantly hampered by the pandemic and material shortages. Full traffic access was restored in November 2023, but the lack of pedestrian sanctuaries remains a cause for concern among many, including the Mumbai Dabbawala Association. Their president, Subhash Talekar, highlighted how the absence of a footpath complicates daily operations for the dabbawalas, who serve as essential distributors in the area due to its proximity to numerous offices.

Thackeray had previously submitted a letter to the BMC chief and the general manager of Western Railway, stressing the pressing need for pedestrian pathways akin to those on the former structure. “A footpath is indispensable for safe crossings, allowing pedestrians direct access to markets and public transport without navigating hazardous traffic,” remarked an affected citizen.

Despite the assurances of the BMC, residents remain unimpressed as they grapple with dangerous commuting conditions and lament the losing of essential infrastructure that the previous bridge provided.