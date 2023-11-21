Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Targets BMC Over Delisle Road Bridge Opening; Accuses It Of 'Satisfying Egos' Of Shinde Govt

Aaditya Thackeray |

Amid the fiasco over the delay in Lower Parel's Delisle Road bridge inauguration, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray directed his anger towards the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Thackeray accused the BMC of not opening the bridge to "satisfy the egos" of the Shinde government.

"Hi @mybmc please open up the Delisle Road bridge that you have kept shut to satisfy the egos of the mindhe- bjp Govt. It has been ready for 15 days and you await a VIP inauguration," Thackeray said in the post. "Both the Delisle Road Bridge and MTHL are ready, but only because mindhe- bjp ministers have no time for Mumbai, the inaugurations are kept pending. Shame on such governance!"

Hi @mybmc please open up the Delisle Road bridge that you have kept shut to satisfy the egos of the mindhe- bjp Govt. It has been ready for 15 days and you await a VIP inauguration. @MMRDAOfficial same with the MTHL. You can have your minister ego satisfying event later when… pic.twitter.com/0FJN2zXV1E — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 21, 2023

Case registered against 3 UBT leaders

On Saturday, the Mumbai Police registered a case against three UBT leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, MLC Sunil Shinde and MLC Sachin Ahir after the forced opening of the bridge last week. An officer of the Road Department of Mumbai Municipal Corporation lodged a complaint against them. The case was registered under sections 143, 149, 326, and 447 of the IPC.

According to the Mumbai Police, Aaditya Thackeray along with Sunil Shinde, Sachin Ahir, former mayor Kishori Pednekar, former mayor Snehal Ambekar and 15-20 activists forcefully inaugurated the Deslisle Road bridge, which was not fully ready for traffic. Moreover, there was no permission from the BMC to open the bridge. The BMC officer complained to the police, on the basis of which the police registered a case against Aditya Thackeray and other party leaders.