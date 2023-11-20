'Which Brand Of Whiskey Is Aaditya Thackeray Drinking?': Maha BJP Hits Back Amid Bawankule 'Casino' Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra swung into action after a picture of its president Chandrashekhar Bawankule sitting in a casino in Macau went viral on social media, with Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut leading the attack against him on Monday.

After Bawankule clarified on Monday that the picture was taken by an unknown individual when he was sitting in a restaurant with his family after dinner, the Maharashtra BJP has taken the attack to Shiv Sena (UBT) by tweeting a picture of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray consuming something from a glass during the meet-up with football legend David Beckham.

"Our state president Chandrasekharji Bawankule has never gambled in his life. This is area of the hotel where his family is staying. However, those whose lives have been gambled away cannot see beyond that. Just tell us what brand of whiskey is in this glass, Sanjubhau, Aaditya?" Maharashtra BJP wrote on X and attached the picture of Aaditya Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut shares Bawankule's 'casino' picture

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut shared a picture of Bawankule, claiming that he was gambling at a casino in Macau. Sanjay Raut took to his official social media account on X and shared the picture, claiming that it was Bawankule sitting inside a casino. Sanjay Raut also claimed that the leader lost Rs 3.50 crore while gambling at the casino in a single night.

Bawankule's clarification

After Sanjay Raut's attack, Bawankule took to social media to clarify that what is seen in the viral picture is not a casino but a restaurant at a hotel where he was staying with his family in Macau.

Bawankule shared the pictures of his family with him on the trip. The BJP leader wrote, "This is the complex of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau. The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. That photo was taken by someone when I was sitting in the restaurant with my family after dinner."

यह उस होटल का परिसर है जहां मैं मकाऊ में अपने परिवार के साथ रुका था। होटल में रेस्तराँ और कैसीनो ग्राऊंड फ्लोर पर है! वह फोटो किसी ने तब ली थी जब मैं रात के खाने के बाद अपने परिवार के साथ रेस्तराँ में बैठा था। pic.twitter.com/v3mMRl1t2D — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 20, 2023

