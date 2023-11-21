Mumbai: Delisle Bridge Clears Load Test, Set To Officially Open On Nov 23 Amidst Controversy, Legal Issues

Delisle Bridge | Vijay Gohil

Recently, BMC conducted load-carrying capacity tests on Delisle Bridge. Tons of load were placed on the bridge for 48 hours. After certification by the engineers in the Bridges Department, the green signal has been given for the bridge's opening. According to sources, Delisle Bridge will officially open on Thursday, November 23. The BMC administration is coordinating with the schedules of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Guardian Ministers for the bridge's inauguration.

In December 2022, the Railway handed over the Delisle Bridge project to BMC upon completing their part. Subsequently, BMC finished the remaining work, opening one arm during the Ganesh festival and completing the second arm during the Diwali festival.

An engineer involved with Delisle Bridge mentioned, "I personally conducted the load testing of the bridge over three days. Consultants also performed separate load testing, placing four trucks with loaded material on different parts of the bridge. Each truck had a capacity of 20-25 tonnes and was kept for 48 hours."

According to the officer, the current Delisle Bridge is expected to have a lifespan of 50 years. Therefore, extreme conditions, such as heavy loads during the Ganesh festival or peak traffic, were considered before approving the bridge's opening. After determining the load-carrying capacity, the bridge's expected lifespan is established.

Last week, a case was registered against Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackeray for opening Delisle Bridge without BMC's permission.

On Tuesday, Aditya Thackeray tweeted photos of Delisle Bridge and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), demanding their opening and questioning the reasons for keeping these bridges closed.

In 2018, Delisle Bridge was closed for vehicles, and though it was supposed to open in 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. The public had strongly advocated for the timely completion and opening of the bridge to alleviate traffic jams in the absence of alternative routes.