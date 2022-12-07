Mumbai, Delhi's air 'very poor', AQI at 309; city temperature at 24.8°C | Twitter

Mumbai has been witnessing warm but hazy days and the city's air quality is shy of dipping further to 'very poor' category. On Wednesday, the city saw an overall AQI of 309 at 9 am with several areas in the city seeing 'very poor' air quality.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 128 and 217 respectively.

According to SAFAR, stagnant winds, the drop in temperature and suspended pollutants mixing with moisture in the atmosphere is causing haze. They predicted the air quality in city to worsen due to the gradual decrease in temperature.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

According to the Indian Meterological Department, Mumbai will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours while the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 34°C and 21°C respectively.

The temperature of the city is 24.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 85% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 272 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 383 AQI Very Poor

Sion: 318 AQI Very Poor

Chakala-Andheri: 326 AQI Very Poor

Thane: 174 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 166 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 193. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing poor AQI of 208. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 186 while Kolkata stood at 387 at very poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 185 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 162. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 309 today.