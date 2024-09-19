Mumbai: Delhi Sikh Committee Demands Action Against Chembur Housing Society And Developer For Failing To Redevelop Gurudwara

Delhi Sikh Committee demands action over Chembur Gurudwara redevelopment | File Photo

Mumbai: Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has written a complaint to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to book office bearers of Chembur’s Maitri Park Cooperative housing Society and Shoden Developers for failing to reconstruct a Gurudwara after demolishing it. The complainant has alleged that the act has hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Maitri Park Cooperative Housing Society, one of the most upscale societies of Chembur, has entered a dispute over a nearly four-deacdes old gurudwara inside the society. The gurudwara has been a revered place of worship for a few Sikh and Sindhi families living in the society as well as outsiders who regularly worship here.

Delhi Sikh Committee demands action over Chembur Gurudwara redevelopment | File Photo

The society has been facing struggles for redevelopment since 18 years and recently, two of its residents issued a legal notice to the committee members and Shoden Developers, which has been awarded the contract of redevelopment.

According to the notice, Shoden Developers was given the contract for the second time in 2022 after the society’s committee failed to agree on the offer made by the developer in 2019. The complainants claimed that the developer agreed to carry out the reconstruction according to the older contract which included the redevelopment of the gurudwara but did not include it in the Development Agreement and layout plan.

Gurmeet Singh Sethi, one of the complainants, said, “The developer had earlier told us that they cannot show the gurudwara on record but will redevelop it unofficially. Now they have told us that they will make a community hall and the society can make a gurudwara on their own. A Saibaba temple was also assured of reconstruction but has been removed completely. We cannot trust their verbal assurance and want a documented proof that a gurudwara will be constructed.”

After the legal notice received no reply, the complainant contacted DSGMC, which is a statutory body engaged in managing historic gurudwaras. It also carries out activities for efficient management of the affairs and safeguard the interest of the Sikh community.

On Monday, Jasmain Singh Noni, the secretary of DSGMC, wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner demanding to book the chairman and secretary of the society along with Shoden Developers for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and hurting sentiments of the Sikh community.

The said act by Shoden Developers along with society members, have intentionally done which is not only derogatory but has also caused resentment in the Sikh community. With such act the whole Sikh Sangat and Sikh community is going with the stage of anger towards Shoden builders and the housing society. The accused people are promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity and hatred on the basis of religion.

The Free Press Journal contacted House of Hiranandani, which is the parent company of Shoden Developers, but they were not available for a comment.