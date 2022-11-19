Mumbai: Delhi Police records statements from four more people

Shraddha Walkar was admitted to Vasai hospital after Aaftab assaulted her in 2020 | FPJ

Mumbai: The Delhi Police team probing the Shraddha Walker murder case, on Saturday, recorded statements from four more people. The statements of Rahul Roy, Godwin Rodriguez, Karan, and Shivani Mhatre were noted down. Godwin is the same person who helped Shraddha when Poonawalla assaulted her.

Delhi Police also wants to take the statement of Aaftab Poonawala's father, Amin Poonawala, in this case, but till now no contact has been made with Poonawala.

Godwin, in his statement to the police, said that he did not know Shraddha beforehand. On November 20, 2020, Poonawalla tried to choke Shraddha to death. She ran out of the house to save herself. At that time, he needed help.

Shraddha had called for help in her office

Shraddha had called for help in her office, and then Godwin's brother got a call from the office. Godwin's brother also worked in Shraddha's office, but he was not at home at that time, so he asked Godwin to go to help Shraddha.

When Godwin reached Shraddha's house, he saw that there were marks of beating on Shraddha's face, and there was a red mark on her neck, which indicated that she had been strangled. When Godwin came to his house with Shraddha, she told him that Poonawalla had assaulted her.

After that, Godwin called his friend Rahul Roy, and both of them took Shraddha to the hospital. On the same day, on November 23, NC was lodged at the Tulinj police station.

Shraddha refused to go home

After this, Shraddha refused to go home, and Godwin brought her to his house. Shraddha, after getting a protective shelter, told Aaftab that he had assaulted her even before this. Shraddha further told him that Poonawala sells drugstore brownies.

Godwin claimed Shraddha also told him that even in the middle of the night, suppliers used to come home to buy drugs. Whenever Aaftab was not at home, Shraddha used to deliver brownies.

There was a video on Shraddha's mobile

Godwin claimed that there was a video on Shraddha's mobile in which Aaftab's exploits were shown. If the police recover that phone, then the truth will come out. Godwin told me that Shraddha had said that this is the only video because of which she can save herself.

Godwin told me that after two months of this accident, he met Shraddha, and she told him that Aaftab is saying that we have to shift to Dubai. So Godwin told Shraddha that when you shift to another country, who will protect and help you? But Shraddha had ignored Godwin's words.

Aaftab's father, Amin Poonawalla could not be connected

In this case, the Delhi Police also wants to take the statement of Aaftab's father, Amin Poonawalla. According to the police, when Manikpur police recorded the statement of Aaftab, in the meantime, Poonawalla had left Vasai's house and gone to live elsewhere. The police officer told us that we were trying to contact Amin Poonawalla.

The Delhi Police also recorded the statement of Karan, the manager of the call centre where Shraddha used to work. When Aaftab assaulted Shraddha, she called Karan and asked for help.

The statement of Shraddha's friend, Shivani Mhatre, was also taken by the Delhi Police.

In this case, the Delhi Police has recorded the statements of Laxman Nadar and the flat owner from yesterday.