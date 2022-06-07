Mumbai, Delhi among 'most forgetful' cities in India: Uber Report 2022 | Unsplash

Mumbai tops the list as the most forgetful city in India, followed by Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata. This is as per a study released by Uber of its 2022 edition of Lost and Found Index. The cab aggregator has listed the items that riders tend to forget; though they were sceptical in providing the actual numbers.

The study states that from Ghewar to Aadhaar card to Flute, riders have left behind an array of items while travelling in Uber cabs and completing their journey to the destination. The study shows that there have been instances where unique items have been left behind inside the cab. Some of these are stickers, birthday cake, mangoes, dumbbell weight (5 kgs), Cricket bat, spike guard and even bike handle.

On June 6, Uber released this edition of its Lost and Found Index where they have shortlisted a snapshot of things forgotten by passengers between March 2021-April 2022. Interestingly the study also mentions the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful. It is afternoons when passengers tend to forget the most and this March had been the most forgetful month; according to the study.

'Backed by rider insights and gigabytes of data, the Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about Uber’s in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip' reads the study.

Commenting on the Index, Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, said, “We get that losing an item can be stressful, but when you Uber, you always have the option to trace so that you can attempt retrieving your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app.”

Over the last year, objects including phones, speakers/headphones, wallets and bags top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such as groceries, thermos, water bottles and phone chargers. The aggregator has also highlighted in their study the lost items that peak on certain days. For instance, Uber stated that passengers are most likely to forget their clothes on Saturdays.

They are most likely to forget their laptop on a Wednesday, they found water bottles are most often found inside cabs on a Sunday and headphones and speakers are found lying on the cab seats on a hardworking Monday and tension free Friday.

Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

Phone/camera

Laptop

Backpack

Wallet

Speaker

Clothing

Groceries

Cash

Water Bottle

Headphones

Top 5 Most Forgetful Days of the Year

March 25, 2022

March 24, 2022

March 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

March 17, 2022

The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians

1 pm

2 pm

3 pm