Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight Stuck On Runway For 45 Minutes, Passengers Left Clueless

Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight Stuck On Runway For 45 Minutes, Passengers Left Without Updates

Passengers onboard Air India flight AI1851 from Mumbai to Delhi faced an anxious wait on Wednesday afternoon after the aircraft remained stationary on the runway for nearly 45 minutes beyond its scheduled departure time.

According to information shared by ANI on social media platform X, the flight, scheduled to depart at 3.25 pm, was still on the runway with no clear updates being communicated to passengers.

Flyers reportedly expressed frustration over the lack of announcements or explanations from the crew as the aircraft remained grounded.

Passengers Seek Clarity

Several social media users took to social media to voice their concern, with many questioning why no updates were being provided. One user wrote that the Indian aviation sector needs immediate rectification and called for stronger regulatory oversight.

Another remarked that airlines must respect passengers’ time at least as much as the ticket price they pay, reflecting the growing frustration over delays and communication gaps.

Some, however, downplayed the incident, stating that 45 minute delays are not unusual in Indian aviation. One comment noted that waiting for up to an hour inside an aircraft is common during peak operations.

Debate Over Runway Position

A section of users questioned whether the aircraft was actually stationed on the runway. One aviation-aware commenter pointed out that no airplane can remain on Mumbai’s runway for 45 minutes without disrupting airport operations, suggesting that the aircraft may have been on a taxiway instead.

Others raised safety and protocol concerns, saying that even during routine delays, it is mandatory to keep passengers informed. A user urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India to take immediate notice of the situation, calling the silence from the ground staff and crew concerning.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Air India regarding the cause of the delay. Passengers, meanwhile, continue to seek clarity on what led to the prolonged wait before take off.

