Mumbai: Dehydrated Shaheen Falcon Rescued From Mulund Amid Heatwave | Representational Image | Pixabay

A severely dehydrated Shaheen Falcon, a sub species of the Peregrine Falcon known among the fastest birds in the world, was rescued from Mulund on Tuesday after collapsing due to extreme heat conditions in Mumbai.

According to Time Of India, the bird was found unconscious in a residential area located on the periphery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Range of the Thane Territorial Wing of the Forest Department.

Wildlife rescuers from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, popularly known as RAWW, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the distressed raptor.

Timely Treatment Saves The Falcon

Rescuers told Times Of India, the falcon was immediately administered first aid after being brought in for treatment. The bird gradually regained consciousness and became active and alert within a short span of time.

Veterinary experts from RAWW monitored the raptor for several hours before declaring it medically fit to return to the wild.

The falcon was later released back into its natural habitat in coordination with the Forest Department, marking a swift rescue and rehabilitation effort.

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Heatwave Impact On Birds

Wildlife experts warned that rising summer temperatures are increasingly affecting birds across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, especially large raptors such as falcons and eagles that often struggle to find water sources during heatwaves.

Pawan Sharma from RAWW appealed to citizens and housing societies to place water bowls on terraces and balconies to help birds stay hydrated during the harsh summer months.

He said simple steps taken by residents can play a major role in preventing dehydration related deaths among urban bird species.