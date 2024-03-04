Mumbai: Deep Cleaning Drive Neglecting Inner Areas

Deep Cleaning Drive Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Announces 'Arogya Aplya Daari' Campaign For Doorstep Health Check-Ups | Kalpesh Mhamunkar

Despite the fervour surrounding the deep cleanliness campaign in Mumbai's B Ward, residents are voicing their dis satisfaction with what they perceive as a neglect of the ar eas most in need. Locals have lamented the failure of the clean-up drives to reach the narrow lanes where issues like contaminated water and overflowing trash persist.

The campaign aimed to address cleanliness issues across all 25 administrative divisions (wards) with public involvement. However, residents of B Ward, particularly those residing in areas like Kazi Sayeed Street, Masjid Bunder West, Raghunath Maharaj Street in Mandvi Koliwada and Janjiker Street near Crawford Market, remain dissatisfied.

Afreen Shaikh, the former corporator representing the Congress from Ward 223, expressed her disappointment with the current state of cleanliness in the area, saying, "Our ward deserves better maintenance. While I appreci ate the initiation of the deep cleaning campaign, a mere half-hour clean-up session falls short of addressing the longstanding issues we face. It's disheartening to see the neglect of residents living in the slums and narrow lanes."

Mohsin Ali, a resident of Masjid Bunder, said, "Living around gutters poses a significant challenge for us. Contaminated tap water and unattended trash exacerbate our living conditions. It's disheartening that our complaints fall on deaf ears."

Nikita Nikam, a former corporator of B Ward, said, "While a thorough cleaning initiative is commendable, it's unfortunate that it seems to be just a political show. There's a clear lack of sincerity in ad dressing the areas most in need. The authorities need to prioritise locations like Abdul Rehman Street, Kambekar Street, Hazrat Abbas Road, Nishanpada Road at Dongri, and Umerkhadi for effective clean-up efforts."