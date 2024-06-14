 Mumbai: DCM Ajit Pawar Urges Speedy Completion Of Development Projects Across Maharashtra
DCM Pawar said that the work of Pune Metro 3 should be sped up.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
DCM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed all the senior officers that the ongoing, in progress and proposed development works in the state should be completed speedily within the scheduled time so that the citizens can benefit directly from the development works.

Keeping in view the long-term development of the state, development works are going on through various departments. Necessary funds have been provided for every project that is important from the point of view of citizens. 

A meeting  was organised on Thursday, in Mantralaya under the chairmanship of DCM Ajit Pawar. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Chief Secretary Dr Nitin Karir. Senior officials of Pune Metro , PMRDA , were present through Video conferencing.

DCM Pawar said that the work of Pune Metro 3 should be sped up. The work of Pune Ring Road should be speedily started to solve the traffic congestion in Pune city and suburbs, which are important for the citizens Necessary funds will be provided for this work. 

While speeding up the work of the medical college being set up in Satara, the work of Satara Sainik School should also be started immediately. The pending works should be started immediately to speed up the ' Revas to Redi ' Coastal Highway , which will boost the tourism of Konkan.

DCM Pawar  also reviewed progress work of Government Medical College at Usar , Alibag , GST Bhavan at Wadala , Pune Nashik High Speed ​​Railway , ' Sarathi ' Maratha community organization headquarters in Pune , construction of regional sub-centres of ' Sarathi ' at Aundh , Nashik , Kolhapur , Nagpur , Amravati , Krishi Bhavan at Pune , Commissionerate of Education. , also reviewed the progress of projects such as Kamgar Kalyan Bhavan , Sahakar Bhavan , Registration Bhavan etc.

