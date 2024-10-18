Mumbai: DCDRC Dismisses Complaint Against Apollo Spectra Hospital Over Alleged Inflated Bills

Representational Image

The Mumbai Additional Suburban District’s Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has dismissed a complaint filed by Balu Jadhav, a resident of Govandi, against Apollo Spectra Hospital in Chembur, alleging that the hospital charged an inflated bill for a minor foot surgery. The commission ruled in favor of the hospital, concluding that the charges were justified and the complainant had been fully informed about the expenses prior to the surgery.

According to Jadhav, he visited the hospital in November 2018 for a minor surgery on his left toe after consulting Dr. Arbaaz Momin, a consultant general and laparoscopic surgeon. Following the necessary tests, Jadhav paid an initial deposit of Rs. 8,664, and the surgery was performed on November 8, 2018. However, when he returned on November 19 to have his stitches removed, he was presented with a bill totaling Rs. 1,01,500.

Shocked by the amount, Jadhav refused to pay the balance, arguing that the bill was excessively high for such a minor surgery. He claimed that he had been informed of a fixed package price for the procedure and that his other medical test expenses were not included in the bill, despite having paid separately for them.

Jadhav approached the consumer commission, accusing the hospital of overcharging. However, it was later revealed that the hospital had already provided him a discount of Rs. 15,000, reducing the total bill to Rs. 86,275. Additionally, the commission learned that Jadhav had opted for a medical insurance claim, which covered the full amount. The insurance company settled the bill without raising any objections, which the commission interpreted as a sign that no unnecessary charges had been levied.

The commission noted that before undergoing surgery, Jadhav had signed an undertaking stating, “I take full responsibility for settling all the bills before leaving the hospital.” Furthermore, it was established that the hospital had clearly explained the costs involved prior to the operation, and Jadhav had agreed to proceed.

In its ruling, the commission stated that Apollo Spectra Hospital is a reputable institution known for its standard practices, which include providing patients with a breakdown of expected expenses before any procedure. The commission emphasized that if Jadhav found the costs too high, he should have sought treatment at a different hospital. However, since he chose to undergo surgery at Apollo Spectra, his complaint of being slapped with an inflated bill was unfounded.

The commission concluded that the hospital had not provided any deficient service and therefore dismissed Jadhav’s complaint.