Mumbai: Days after house-breaking, police arrest four history-sheeters for robbery from Dahisar area

The Dahisar police arrested four history sheeters for robbery from the Dahisar area on Wednesday after a recent case of housebreaking was registered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 02:43 AM IST
Representative Image
On January 5, four persons wearing a hoodie and covering their faces with a handkerchief broke into a house and robbed money and jewellery after which they disappeared. The house owner registered a complaint at the Dahisar police station which began the investigation.

The police screened the nearby CCTV footage but found it difficult to identify the suspects due to their covered faces. However, through sources and human intelligence, the police arrested the four accused and recovered 1,30,000 rupees from them. The accused have been booked for robbery and house trespassing, they also had six similar cases already registered against them.

