Mumbai: CNG auto rickshaw goes up in flames on Mira Road, no casualties reported

A major accident was averted after a CNG powered auto rickshaw which caught fire was pushed away from the stand in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road on Thursday evening.

The fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

However, the auto-rickshaw was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

“While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it seems that there was a leakage in the gas cylinder which apparently triggered the fire when the driver attempted to kickstart the engine,” said chief fire officer-Prakash Borade.

