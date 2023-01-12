Mumbai: CNG auto rickshaw goes up in flames on Mira Road, no casualties reported

A major accident was averted after a CNG powered auto rickshaw which caught fire was pushed away from the stand in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road on Thursday evening.
The fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
However, the auto-rickshaw was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.
“While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it seems that there was a leakage in the gas cylinder which apparently triggered the fire when the driver attempted to kickstart the engine,” said chief fire officer-Prakash Borade.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)