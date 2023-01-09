e-Paper Get App
Loud noise from construction site irks Mira Road citizens, authorities play deaf

Construction activities go on in full swing despite strong objection from the residents as the civic authorities have chosen to play deaf.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
More than 200 families living in various housing societies in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road are up in arms against the deafening noise created by drilling machines and other equipments being used for piling work at an ongoing construction site (survey number 311/ Hissa Number 4) being carried out by a private developer in their locality for the past several weeks.

In their letter to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the local police station, the residents have alleged that despite requests, the developer instead of taking steps to reduce intensity of noise and air pollution, the drilling machines remain operational from morning till late at night throughout the week.

“The noise and air pollution are affecting hundreds of residents-especially senior citizens, pregnant women, patients and children living in buildings along the project site,” said former navy personnel-Pravin Uttekar who lives in one of the housing societies.

