Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim aide Jabir decries US jail conditions

Mumbai/London: Jabir Moti, referred to as a "top lieutenant" of Dawood Ibrahim's D Company, used Jeffrey Epstein's suicide to decry prison conditions in the US as he appeared before a UK court on Monday in his ongoing fight against his extradition.

Moti is fighting his extradition to the US at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on charges of laundering around USD 1.4 million on behalf of the criminal network.

Moti's barrister, Edward Fitzgerald, deposed two retired prison wardens via videolink from the US to establish that his client would be at risk of committing suicide if he was to be extradited to a New York prison.

One of the prison facilities in question, the Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC), is where American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in August.

Epstein's suicide hit worldwide headlines due to his high-profile connections, including alleged links with Britain's Prince Andrew - the younger son of Queen Elizabeth II.