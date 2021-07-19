Mumbai: Dance teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old student

Mumbai: The RCF police arrested a 31-year-old dance teacher for allegedly sodomising his 12-year-old student. The accused (name withheld) had reportedly threatened the victim not to disclose the sexual assault to anyone, otherwise his mother would die of heart attack, said police.

According to the police, the accused ran a dance class in Chembur but due to lockdown he used to call students to his house at Vashi Naka. As per the victim, his teacher has been sexually assaulting him since the last two months.

On Saturday, the boy narrated his ordeal to his mother who immediately approached the police. Based on her complaint the police have booked the teacher on the charges of unnatural sex (377) and criminal intimidation (506) along with the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

Soon after the offence was registered the RCF police arrested the teacher. He was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him to police custody till July 22.