Mumbai: Dance bar raid in Kandivali, 60 in custody

The Social Service branch of the Mumbai police raided a bar in Kandivali around midnight on Saturday and arrested 60 people and rescued seven women, an official said.

The raid was carried out at Rangoli Bar and Restaurant, Ganesh Nagar, Charkop New Link Road Kandivali (W) after a tip-off was verified that illegal activities, including obscene dances, were being carried out at the bar, with entry being restricted by the management to only known patrons, he said.

"We arrested 60 people and rescued seven women. A case was registered with Kandivali police station for wrongful confinement and other offences," he added.

The case was nicknamed an Orchestra bar as the bar had some Orchestra artists.

According to the police, a total of 60 people were taken into custody including a bar manager, a cashier, stewards/waiters, one orchestra artist, more than 40 customers and seven victim girls.

The police seized Rs. 46,960 cash, one laptop, one speaker, one amplifier, and one memory card (for data).

A case has been registered under relevant sections prohibiting obscene dancing in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms and protecting the dignity of the women (working in them).