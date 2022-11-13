e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dance bar raid in Kandivali, 60 in custody

Mumbai: Dance bar raid in Kandivali, 60 in custody

The case was nicknamed an Orchestra bar as the bar had some Orchestra artists.

Sherine RajUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Dance bar raid in Kandivali, 60 in custody | Pixabay
Follow us on

The Social Service branch of the Mumbai police raided a bar in Kandivali around midnight on Saturday and arrested 60 people and rescued seven women, an official said.

The raid was carried out at Rangoli Bar and Restaurant, Ganesh Nagar, Charkop New Link Road Kandivali (W) after a tip-off was verified that illegal activities, including obscene dances, were being carried out at the bar, with entry being restricted by the management to only known patrons, he said.

"We arrested 60 people and rescued seven women. A case was registered with Kandivali police station for wrongful confinement and other offences," he added.

The case was nicknamed an Orchestra bar as the bar had some Orchestra artists. 

According to the police, a total of 60 people were taken into custody including a bar manager, a cashier, stewards/waiters, one orchestra artist, more than 40 customers and seven victim girls. 

The police seized Rs. 46,960 cash, one laptop, one speaker, one amplifier, and one memory card (for data). 

A case has been registered under relevant sections prohibiting obscene dancing in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms and protecting the dignity of the women (working in them). 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold essay, elocution and slogan writing competition on Constitution Day to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Dance bar raid in Kandivali, 60 in custody

Mumbai: Dance bar raid in Kandivali, 60 in custody

Mumbai: Western Railway denies possibility of theft in Vande Bharat, claims CCTV footage did not...

Mumbai: Western Railway denies possibility of theft in Vande Bharat, claims CCTV footage did not...

Mumbai: Engineer loses Rs 80k to cyber-fraud

Mumbai: Engineer loses Rs 80k to cyber-fraud

FIR lodged against Akhil Giri in Delhi and West Bengal over comments on the president,...

FIR lodged against Akhil Giri in Delhi and West Bengal over comments on the president,...

Mumbai: AC local commuters say frequent glitches taking them for a ride

Mumbai: AC local commuters say frequent glitches taking them for a ride