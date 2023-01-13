Mumbai: Dance bar in Dahisar raided, 17 arrested

e-Paper Get App
The social service branch of the Mumbai Police raided a bar in Dahisar (East) around 1am on Friday and arrested 17 people, while seven women were rescued, an official said.

Friday, January 13, 2023
Representative Image
According to the police, the raid was carried out at Suraj Bar and Restaurant near Jarimari Garden on CS Road in Dahisar (East) after verification of a tip-off that illegal activities, including obscene dances, were being carried out at the bar with entry being restricted by the management to only known patrons.

“We arrested 17 people and rescued seven women. A case was registered at the Dahisar police station for wrongful confinement and other offences,” said an official.

The case was nicknamed 'Orchestra Bar' as the bar had some orchestra artists working there.

The police said the 17 people taken into custody included the bar manager, a cashier, steawards / waiters and four customers. A laptop, one speaker, one amplifier and one memory card (for data), along with Rs1,13,180 in cash was seized during the raid. A case has been registered under relevant sections prohibiting obscene dancing in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms and protection of the dignity of women (working in them).

