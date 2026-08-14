 Mumbai: Dahisar Police Bust Forged Document Racket, 4 Arrested For Making Fake Aadhaar & Birth Certificates
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Mumbai: Dahisar Police Bust Forged Document Racket, 4 Arrested For Making Fake Aadhaar & Birth Certificates

Dahisar police busted a gang allegedly involved in making forged Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, leaving certificates and other documents. Four people were arrested after raids on centres in Dahisar and Kandivali. Police seized computers, scanners, biometric devices, fake stamps and forged documents, while searching for an absconding accused.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, August 14, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Mumbai: Dahisar Police Bust Forged Document Racket, 4 Arrested For Making Fake Aadhaar & Birth Certificates
Mumbai: Dahisar Police Bust Forged Document Racket, 4 Arrested For Making Fake Aadhaar & Birth Certificates | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dahisar police on Tuesday busted a gang allegedly involved in making forged Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, leaving certificates and other citizenship-related documents, arresting four people after raids on two centres.

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Police raided Sam Infotech and Shivam Enterprises, allegedly involved in preparing Aadhaar cards and other documents. Those arrested were identified as Surajkumar Yadav, Upendra Singh, Satyam Mishra and Akash Patwa, residents of Kandivali and Bhayander. Police are searching for Umesh Yadav, alias Sameer, who is absconding

Police Inspector Nilesh Salunkhe received information that forged Aadhaar and PAN cards were being made in Dahisar, following which police launched an operation. A decoy customer was sent to US Enterprises in Dahisar East. After inquiries, the accused allegedly directed the customer to Sam Infotech in Kandivali East, where a forged birth certificate was being prepared. Police raided the centre and arrested Surajkumar Yadav and Upendra Singh.

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Police later raided Shivam Enterprises in Kandivali and arrested Mishra and Patwa. During the raids, police seized computers, an Aadhaar card updating machine, scanners, fingerprint scanners, a webcam, forged birth and leaving certificates, medical policies, fake principals’stamps, plan certificates and other stamps used to prepare documents.

Police are investigating how long they had been making forged documents and are looking for the absconding accused.

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