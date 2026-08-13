Latur Gambling Racket Busted! 27 Detained In Major Police Crackdown, ₹17.84 Lakh Worth Cash, Cars, Bikes Seized | File Pic (Representational Image)

Latur: Police have apprehended 27 persons for alleged gambling and seized cash, mobile phones and vehicles valued at Rs 17.84 lakh during raids at three locations in Maharashtra's Latur district, officials said.

The police also launched a ‘Khabar’ helpline for people to report illegal businesses and gambling activities.

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A special team from the Nanded police range, as part of a drive to curb illegal activities, raided a premises near a restaurant in the Shivajinagar police station limits on Tuesday.

The team found a matka betting operation in progress and detained six persons. Cash amounting to Rs 12,610 and three mobile phones valued at Rs 19,000 were seized, a police release said on Wednesday.

The police also raided a premises near the New Renapur Naka area in the Vivekanand Chowk police station limits and detained nine persons allegedly involved in a betting operation. They seized Rs 19,350 in cash and five mobile phones valued at Rs 42,000, the release said.

The third raid was conducted at a farm in the Ahmedpur police station area, where police detained 12 persons allegedly involved in gambling and seized Rs 37,320 in cash, 12 mobile phones, two cars and five motorcycles valued at Rs 16.91 lakh, it added.

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