 Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

According to sources, at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, near Penkarpada Junction in Giregaon, Singh made a sharp U-turn and collided with a motorcycle, injuring the biker. When the traffic police attempted to stop him, Singh sped away, raising suspicion.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dahisar police on Sunday arrested Shailesh kumar Singh, 40, for allegedly driving a car under the influence of alcohol and assaulting a police to deter him from discharging his duty.

Singh also threatened a traffic police constable after grabbing him by the collar, claiming he would have him fired for stopping him. The police chased Singh for about 15 minutes before arresting him.

FPJ Shorts
GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Simulated Rank List Out; Round 1 Seat Allocation To Be Out On August 16
DU UG Admission 2024: Simulated Rank List Out; Round 1 Seat Allocation To Be Out On August 16
Shraddha Arya Pregnant; Media Banned On Sets After Actress Resumes Kundali Bhagya Shoot (Exclusive)
Shraddha Arya Pregnant; Media Banned On Sets After Actress Resumes Kundali Bhagya Shoot (Exclusive)
'Terrible Loss': Swanand Kirkire Mourns Pakistani Singer Haniya Aslam's Death, Shares Last WhatsApp Chat With Her
'Terrible Loss': Swanand Kirkire Mourns Pakistani Singer Haniya Aslam's Death, Shares Last WhatsApp Chat With Her

About The Incident

According to sources, at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, near Penkarpada Junction in Giregaon, Singh made a sharp U-turn and collided with a motorcycle, injuring the biker. When the traffic police attempted to stop him, Singh sped away, raising suspicion. The police pursued him, suspecting he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Read Also
Mumbai: Nirmalnagar Police Nab 36-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Man For Sending Obscene Messages To 25...
article-image

Eventually, when the police stopped him, Singh began abusing them and initially refused to step out of the car. After stepping out, he grabbed a police constable by the collar. The constable then contacted the police station, and more personnel arrived at the scene and arrested Singh. Singh was intoxicated when he collided with a bike. 

The Dahisar police have registered a case against Singh under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During...

Mumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During...

Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

Attention Flyers! Flight Arrivals At Mumbai Airport To Be Affected Due To ILS Testing On Aug 12 &...

Attention Flyers! Flight Arrivals At Mumbai Airport To Be Affected Due To ILS Testing On Aug 12 &...

Mumbai: 'Legal Issues Resolved, Temple To Open In 2026’ Says Brahmanapalli Suresh, Joint Assistant...

Mumbai: 'Legal Issues Resolved, Temple To Open In 2026’ Says Brahmanapalli Suresh, Joint Assistant...

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Go-To Option For Homebuyers' Refunds,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Go-To Option For Homebuyers' Refunds,' Says Expert