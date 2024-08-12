Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dahisar police on Sunday arrested Shailesh kumar Singh, 40, for allegedly driving a car under the influence of alcohol and assaulting a police to deter him from discharging his duty.

Singh also threatened a traffic police constable after grabbing him by the collar, claiming he would have him fired for stopping him. The police chased Singh for about 15 minutes before arresting him.

About The Incident

According to sources, at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, near Penkarpada Junction in Giregaon, Singh made a sharp U-turn and collided with a motorcycle, injuring the biker. When the traffic police attempted to stop him, Singh sped away, raising suspicion. The police pursued him, suspecting he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Eventually, when the police stopped him, Singh began abusing them and initially refused to step out of the car. After stepping out, he grabbed a police constable by the collar. The constable then contacted the police station, and more personnel arrived at the scene and arrested Singh. Singh was intoxicated when he collided with a bike.

The Dahisar police have registered a case against Singh under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act.