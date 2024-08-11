Mumbai: Nirmalnagar Police Nab 36-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Man For Sending Obscene Messages To 25 Women

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Nirmalnagar Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing women by sending obscene audio tapes. The accused, identified as Mohammad Aziz Mohammad Nisar Khan (36), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, operates a paratha shop in the Behrampada area of Bandra. A case has been registered against him under the Information Technology (Prevention) Act at the Nirmalnagar Police Station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Khan was harassing 25 women across Mumbai. The accused is married and has two children.

Incident Comes To Light

The incident came to light when a 30-year-old housewife from Bandra East received a call from an unknown number on June 14. The caller made obscene remarks, and when the woman reprimanded him, he began sending her obscene audio clips, causing her considerable distress.

Initially, she tried to ignore the harassment, but as it continued, she informed her husband, who then lodged a complaint with the Nirmalnagar police.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shrimant Shinde, Police Inspector (Crime) Rauf Shaikh was tasked with the investigation. The accused was using unsecured WiFi networks or those with known passwords to send the messages. Sources also confirmed that obscene tapes were found on the mobile phone seized from the accused.