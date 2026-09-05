Mumbai Dahi Handi Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Dies During Preparations In Malvani; Over 200 Govindas Injured

A seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed during Dahi Handi preparations in Malvani, while Govindas suffered injuries across Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: A seven-year-old boy died in a tragic accident during preparations for a local Dahi Handi celebration in Malvani on Saturday, even as light rainfall failed to dampen the festive spirit across Mumbai.

The incident was among the most serious casualties reported on a day when more than 200 Govindas sustained injuries while forming human pyramids to break Dahi Handis across the city.

The deceased, identified as Rudra Kadam, was at the Ekta Welfare Society premises in Chikuwadi, Malvani, where children were participating in a local Dahi Handi celebration. The rope holding the handi had reportedly been tied between a tree and a brick column.

During the preparations, the brick column suddenly collapsed, trapping Rudra underneath. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Govindas Injured Across Mumbai

Meanwhile, hospitals across Mumbai witnessed a steady influx of injured Govindas. At JJ Hospital, 25-year-old Somnath Adhar suffered blunt trauma to his upper back and was advised medication after investigations. Six-year-old Adarsh Rahul Bhandari sustained a head injury and was admitted following consultations with plastic surgery and neurology specialists.

Among the other injured treated at JJ Hospital were 22-year-old Mayuresh Parab, who suffered a head injury, and 24-year-old Lalbahadur Shahu, who sustained blunt trauma to his leg.

At St George Hospital, nine Govindas were treated, of whom three were admitted. Two of the injured were children aged four-and-a-half and six years, identified as Redhansh and Adarsh. Hospital superintendent Dr Vinayak Sawardekar said the injured suffered injuries to their hands, legs and heads, but all were in stable condition.

KEM Reports Highest Injuries

Despite intermittent rain, large numbers of Govindas participated in Dahi Handi celebrations across the city. Several injured participants were brought to BMC-run KEM, Nair, Sion and Rajawadi hospitals, besides Hinduja, Podar and other private hospitals.

As per data provided by the BMC, KEM Hospital reported the highest number of injured Govindas, with 29 treated, of whom 14 remained under treatment and 15 were discharged. Nair Hospital treated 17 Govindas, all of whom were discharged, while Sion Hospital treated seven, all of whom were discharged.

Rajawadi Hospital treated 13, including four who were admitted and remained under treatment, while five were discharged. Hinduja Hospital treated eight Govindas, all of whom remained under treatment, while Podar Hospital treated 11, all of whom were still under treatment.

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Injuries Cross 200 Across City

According to the BMC Disaster Management Department, more than 150 Govindas had been treated at various hospitals by 8.30 pm, with around 50 discharged after treatment. The overall number of injured Govindas across Mumbai was reported to have crossed 200.

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