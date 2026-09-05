Mumbai Dahi Handi 2026: 32 Govindas Injured, 28 Discharged; 1 Dies During Celebrations |

Mumbai: As Dahi Handi celebrations swept across Mumbai with zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday, at least 32 Govindas were reported injured while participating in festivities across the city.

According to the latest report by news agency IANS, of the 32 Govindas injured during the celebrations, 28 were discharged after receiving treatment, while four remained under treatment and one was reported dead.

Mumbai: 32 Govindas were injured during the festival. Four remain under treatment, while 28 have been discharged. One Govinda was brought dead: BMC pic.twitter.com/oGIlXge4On — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026

The injured Govindas were taken to the government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals across the city for treatment.

Further updates on the injured patients receiving medical treatment are awaited.

Dahi Handi festivities across Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai came alive with Dahi Handi festivities, with celebrations taking place across several parts of the city as large crowds gathered to watch Govinda teams attempt to break handis suspended high above the ground.

During Dahi Handi, Govinda teams form multi-tiered human pyramids to reach and break earthen pots traditionally filled with curd, milk or butter, recreating an episode associated with Lord Krishna's childhood.

Participants and spectators were seen dancing and cheering at venues across Mumbai as the city marked Krishna Janmashtami with festive fervour.

7-year-old boy dies in Malvani

Amid the celebrations, a tragic incident was reported from Mumbai's Malvani area, where a seven-year-old boy died after a brick column allegedly collapsed on him during a local Dahi Handi celebration.According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Rudra Kadam, 7.

During a local Dahi Handi celebration in Malvani, a brick column collapsed on a 7-year-old boy, Rudra Kadam, causing a head injury. He was shifted to Malvani General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead: BMC pic.twitter.com/z4xaEzF2ka — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026

The incident occurred at around 3.01 pm at Ekta Welfare Society, Room No. 23, in Chikuwadi, Malvani, along Marve Road. During the Dahi Handi celebrations, a brick column reportedly collapsed and fell on Rudra, leaving him with a severe head injury.

Following the incident, Rudra was immediately rushed to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.